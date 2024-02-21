Prison Architect 2 Gets Delayed

Prison Architect 2 was announced by publisher Paradox Interactive last month. At the time, the team revealed that the sequel to the hit original would be coming out on March 26th; however, we learned earlier today that developer Double Eleven has made the decision alongside Paradox Interactive to delay the game slightly. Thankfully, fans won't have to wait much longer. The delay is only a few extra months, which should give Double Eleven plenty of time to iron out the last few lingering issues and get Prison Architect 2 ready for prime time.

Prison Architect 2 Release Date Delay

After careful consideration, Architects, we have made the decision to delay the release of Prison Architect 2 to 7 May 2024. 🗓️



While we are already confident in the game, this extra time will enable us to fix more bugs and further optimize the game for all platforms.



Double Eleven made it clear in its announcement that they are still "confident" in Prison Architect 2. That said, the team wants to use this time to "fix more bugs and further optimize the game for all platforms." The new release date is May 7th, meaning it's only a delay of a few months. That additional time should make the day-one experience much better for fans, which is important because the sequel is launching on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Remember, the first game was originally launched as a PC exclusive. It didn't come to other platforms until 2016 when it came to PS4 and Xbox One. From there, Paradox brought it to several other platforms including the Nintendo Switch over the course of two years. By releasing on three platforms at once, the team needs to make sure it has all of its ducks in a row if it wants to avoid certain platforms having issues out of the gate.

Fortunately, it's not all bad news. While Prison Architect 2 won't be launching in March as originally planned, the team is going to start dropping new developer streams that month to give players more insight into what's coming. Double Eleven is also asking fans to "keep giving [them] suggestions and feedback," as it wants to build the game around the community's desires.

What is Prison Architect 2?

Like the original game, Prison Architect 2 puts players in charge of running a prison. However, this time you'll be doing everything in the third dimension. That's the big change to the sequel, though it's far from the only one. Double Eleven is also touting the inmates of this prison as "the smartest inmates ever" and says that there will be all kinds of new tools to build the best state-of-the-art prison possible. Add on an upgraded Career Mode and choices that matter, and you have a sequel that looks to build on the original in nearly every significant way.

Prison Architect 2 releases on May 6th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.