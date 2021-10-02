Paradox Interactive Cancels Several Unannounced Games

Developer and publisher Paradox Interactive has canceled a couple of unannounced projects in order to refocus its efforts towards “proven game niches” and projects that overall work better for the company. The announcement of the canceled projects was made public this week in a press release that naturally didn’t name any specifics regarding the games that were canceled, but the announcement could still be interpreted as good news by Paradox’s fans seeing how it seems like the company is committing more to what it’s best at.

In the press release shared this week, Paradox said it decided to “discontinue the development of several unannounced games” with the goal being to “focus resources and expertise on its proven game niches and projects.”

Paradox’s CEO Fredrik Wester referenced in a quote what those “proven game niches” might be that the company referred to. The publisher is well known for its work on different strategy games like Stellaris, Cities: Skylines, and Surviving Mars, and it looks like those kinds of things are exactly what we’ll be getting more of in the future.

“Paradox Interactive was born and raised in strategy- and management games,” Wester said. “It is where we have our heart and our mind and we are passionate about making games that our players can enjoy over a long period of time. Therefore we have sharpened our pipeline further to ensure that the projects with the highest potential have the resources necessary for the best possible development. We now have a promising game pipeline and I look forward to sharing these games with our players over the next few years.”

Since the canceled projects were unannounced in the first place, there’s no real reason to sweat over what might’ve been since Paradox hadn’t confirmed anything in the first place. For the games that we do know about from the company, those are still coming as well. The press release named just a few of those which include Victoria 3, Vampire: the Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, several console ports for existing PC games, and DLC releases.

Victoria 3 and Vampire: the Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 are the only two games coming up that Paradox has officially announced, but the company said that it has a total of 15 new games in development. Some are sequels, some are totally new, and others may be console ports as well seeing how Crusader Kings 3 for consoles was listed as one of the four games that’s been announced.