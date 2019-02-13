Watch Pro ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Player Utterly Destroy Casuals In New Video

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a super popular fighting game on the Nintendo Switch that has the biggest roster the franchise has ever seen and a stellar single-player narrative to boot. The latest Nintendo Switch exclusive is a huge hit, though still a highly competitive scene. For those (me) that will never be pro status, it’s fun to see other players with high-level skills. That’s what makes this video so perfect, because common players had no idea what was coming their way when a pro player crashed onto the scene.

One critical error seen in the video above is when one player chose Isabel because she “looked the least intimidating.” Ha! The biggest deception ever, but sure – have fun!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Being a reaction video, some of them are predictably over the top and come on – if you see somebody rolling up with a Team Liquid shirt, you have to suspect that something is amiss.

The pro player the unsuspecting casuals are playing against has actually been playing professionally within this series for over 15 years, so he definitely has a lot of experience under his belt. Pair him against some that have never even played the game to start with, and it’s a recipe for perfect entertainment. And yes, I’m laughing too because I know that in that position, I would get completely rekt and I’ve calmly accepted this.

Like the above video and want to see more? You can check out the React YouTube channel right here for more show, games, and movie reactions. If you are a big fan of Pokemon, you might want to check out this video next.

As for the title itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can learn even more about the title over at our coverage hub here to learn more about updates, new features, and how to unlock your favorite fighters! You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!