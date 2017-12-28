Professor Layton Anime Spin-Off Coming Spring 2018

A new Professor Layton spin-off anime series has officially been announced for next year, starring the daughter of the franchise’s title character. Layton Mystery Detective Agency: Kat’s Mystery-Solving Files will star Katrielle Layton, who first appeared in Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy, which released earlier this year.

LEVEL-5 Inc and Liden Films are teaming up with a group of brilliant creatives to make the series. Susumu Mitsunaka, the mastermind behind the Haikyuu!! television series, is supervising the production. Original character designer Takuzou Nagano’s creations will be adapted to animation by Utako Takada. Akihiro Hino, CEO of Level-5, is attached as the Series Organizer and Creative Director.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a run-down of the story, via Gematsu:

“Any mystery solved, that is the motto of the Layton Detective Agency.” Professor Layton’s daughter, Katrielle Layton, runs the Layton Detective Agency together with the talking dog Sherl and her assistant Ernest Greeves, and solves the mysterious cases that occur each day in London. Originally, Katrielle started this work with the goal of finding her father, Hershel Layton, who suddenly disappeared, but her mystery-solving gradually became a hot topic due to its unexpected concept, leading various requests to come flying in.”

Katrielle is described as having a “funny” personality, with a somewhat whimsical and dreamy air about her that causes people to take her less seriously as a detective. With Hershel Layton missing, it’ll be up to Kat to track down her father and find out what happened to him.

If you’re looking to get aquainted with Kat ahead of the series release next year, you can pick up Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy now on 3DS, iOS, and Android. While the series is slated for Spring, no direct release dates have been announced as of yet.