New Prologue Details Revealed by PUBG Creator Brendan Greene

✖

The creator of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds himself, Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene left Krafton not long ago to pursue other projects under the PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions banner. Prior to that, however, he and his team announced Prologue, a game which has been talked about only scarcely since its initial unveiling. Following his latest career move, Greene returned this weekend with a new video that finally shared more information about Prologue and what people can expect from it.

To start, Greene established what he and others within the new PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions studio hope to achieve. He said he has a “deep fascination with sandbox-style open-world games” and wants to create some big, big worlds of those kinds.

“We want to create realistic sandbox worlds on a scale that’s seldom attempted,” Greene said. “Worlds hundreds of kilometers across, with thousands of players interacting, exploring, and creating.”

After setting that stage, he spoke about Prologue. The game was teased back in December 2019 with only the brief trailer below showing off a wooded area in the middle of a downpour. Those details appear to still be relevant to Greene’s current vision of Prologue.

“As I said, first, we need to build out the technology required to generate these vast worlds, the ground on which we’ll play, so to speak. Prologue is intended to serve as a simple introduction to an early iteration of our technology and a chance to look at what we’ve accomplished by leveraging machine learning. In Prologue, you’ll need to find your way across a runtime generated wilderness and use found tools and gathered resources to survive on a journey where harsh weather is your constant foe. There will be no guidance, no path for you to follow, just a world, a spot on the map to reach, and the tools needed to get there.”

It sounds very open-worldy with a dash of a harder survival mode thrown in there, so not too outside the box of open-world games players are used to. What is interesting about the plans for Prologue, however, is that it won’t be a full game. It’ll instead be a “tech demo,” Greene said, and will allow people to pay what they want for it to check things out. Greene described it as the “first step on a multi-year journey” for PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions.

Prologue does not yet have a release date, and release platforms have not been announced.