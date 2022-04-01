PS Plus Collection to Continue in New PlayStation Plus Tiers

In case you somehow missed it, PlayStation this week confirmed the long-expected news that PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now would be merging into a singular subscription service with multiple tiers. While the announcement detailed what folks can expect from the new tiers — PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium — one thing it did not clarify is what would happen to the existing PS Plus Collection, a set of PS4 video games available to all PS5 players with PlayStation Plus. Thankfully, it was later clarified that the PS Plus Collection will, in fact, continue in the new tiered subscription service.

PlayStation confirmed to IGN that all tiers will still be eligible for the PS Plus Collection. If you’re not familiar, the PS Plus Collection is essentially just a bunch of PS4 video games available to anyone on the PS5 with PlayStation Plus, and it looks like that will remain the case for PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium when they start to launch later this year.

Notably, while the PS Plus Collection currently includes 20 different video games, it was recently revealed that Persona 5 will actually leave the PS Plus Collection in May, which is the first time a title has done so. You can check out the current full list of PS4 video games available via the PS Plus Collection below:

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

The new tiered version of PlayStation Plus with PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium is set to start rolling out regionally in several markets beginning this June. Asia first, then North America, then Europe, and then the rest of the planet where PlayStation Plus is currently offered. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation in general right here.

