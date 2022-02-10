Popular PS1 RPG Returning This April

The PS4 wasn’t known for its RPGs. While many great RPGs released on the PS4 — like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and Bloodborne — the console wasn’t defined by its RPGs. The same was true about the PS3, and to an extent the PS2. A PlayStation console hasn’t been defined by RPGs since the PS1, when some of the best RPGs of all time released, and many of them released as PS1 exclusives, like Chrono Cross, which is being remastered and re-released this April.

Today, Square Enix announced Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, a remaster of Chrono Cross for PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. There’s no word of PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions, but it will be playable on these machines via backward compatibility when it releases on April 7, 2022.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you would expect, a trailer — which actually debuted during a Nintendo Direct — accompanied this announcement, revealing the upgrades players can expect.

“Follow the story of Serge, who stumbles into another world and learns of the connection between his existence and the future of his planet,” reads an official pitch of the game. “A classic time-bending tale of adventure and friendship, featuring one of the largest and most diverse casts of playable characters of any RPG. With over 40 potential party members, each character brings their own element affinity and unique skills.”

In addition to the base game, the remaster comes with Radical Dreamers, a text-based adventure game that was released back in 1996 via the Satellaview, which Square Enix says “forms the bedrock of the story.”

As for the upgrades, they are as follows: 3D models converted to HD, brand new artwork and character redesign by Nobuteru Yuuki, “refined” background music by Yasunori Mitsuda, the ability to switch enemy encounters off, a background filter feature, “battle enhancement” features, and an auto-battle function.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. Will you be picking up this remastered classic when it releases in April?