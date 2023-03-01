PS1 Game Brought Back With Major Problems

One of the most beloved RPGs from the PS1 era returned on PS5 and PS4 this past week, but as fans have were quick to report, it seems this new re-release has been rife with a number of problems. As part of February's lineup of PS Plus Classics, Sony finally let loose a new iteration of The Legend of Dragoon for modern PlayStation platforms. And while this release was met with widespread joy from longtime PlayStation fans, it seems that this port has left quite a bit to be desired out of the gate.

Following the launch of The Legend of Dragoon on PS5 and PS4, fans who began playing the game for themselves found a handful of big issues. As noted by many on the title's official subreddit, the latest edition of The Legend of Dragoon was frequently freezing or crashing, which led to it being "faulty and unplayable." Beyond this, many were also claiming that The Legend of Dragon has numerous oddities tied to the audio, graphics, and even the game's text. All in all, fans were quickly in agreement that this port was quite disappointing, to say the least.

Fortunately, it seems like many of these initial bugs that have been found with The Legend of Dragoon have been quickly addressed. Within the past day, update version 1.02 for the game on PS5 and PS4 was released and notably seemed to solve the title's issues with crashing. Further bugs tied to the game's audio have also been rectified with this patch as well. Some fans have noted that not all errors tied to The Legend of Dragoon have been squashed just yet, but it seems like Sony is very much aware of the port's shortcomings and is looking to fix these struggles sooner rather than later.

Have you been playing The Legend of Dragoon for yourself since it was released this past week? And if so, have you noticed any major problems for yourself? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Eurogamer]