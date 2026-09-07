PS1 Game From 1999 Free With PlayStation Plus for 1 Week Only

A PS1 game is free with PlayStation Plus, but only for a week. The game in question is free specifically with a PS Plus Premium subscription until September 15. Once this deadline arrives, it will become inaccessible. The good news is that it can easily be beaten in a week, as the PS1 game in question is only about 6 to 7 hours long, but those with limited time to play any given day will want to start it now. Once gone from the PS Plus Premium library, there’s a decent chance it will never return, and it certainly won’t be back within a reasonable amount of time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in 1999, developer Traveller’s Tales — the studio best known for making a wide variety of LEGO games, including the recent LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight — released, with the aid of Activision, Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue, a video game based on the movie Toy Story 2. At release, the game, a 3D platformer, was available on PS1 and N64. After launch, it also came to PC, Mac, and Sega Saturn. Then, last year, it came to PS4 and PS5 as part of the PS Plus Classics Catalog. Since then, it’s been available for free with a PS Plus Premium subscription. It’s also available to purchase outright on the PS Store for $5.99, and this will continue. What won’t continue come September 15 is its free availability with PS Plus Premium.

Play video

A Classic PS1 3D Platformer

Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue earned a 75 back when it was released in 1999, a solid score, especially for a licensed game. In this era, licensed games were often shovelware used to make a quick buck. That said, while this port is the original PS1 version of the game, there are a few modern features, such as up-rendering, quick save, custom video filters, and rewind functionality.

In the game, you play as space hero Buzz, who has to best his best buddy Woody after he’s kidnapped by a greedy toy collector. To do this, you will need to make your way through 15 different levels

By the standards of 2026, Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue is obviously a primitive 3D platformer, but it packs a nostalgic punch for Toy Story fans, and especially Toy Story fans who played the original back in the day. The less nostalgia involved, though, the less likely someone is to find much enjoyment from it.

While this is disappointing news for PS1 nostalgics with a PS Plus Premium subscription, the good news is the Sony subscription service is about to get its second day-one game of the year.