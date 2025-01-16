PS2 Fans Surprised With New Free Release

PS2 fans have been surprised with a new free release on PS4 and PS5. The free PS2 release in question involves a 2004 PS2 exclusive. While it’s hard to believe, 2004 was 21 years ago. And those around for it and who remember it, will remember it was a landmark year for gaming. The likes of GTA San Andreas, Half-Life 2, Halo 2, World of Warcraft, Ninja Gaiden, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, Fable, Far Cry, Killzone, Monster Hunter, Red Dead Revolver, Prince of Persia: Warrior Within, Tony Hawk’s Underground 2, DOOM 3, Need For Speed: Underground 2, Gran Turismo 4, Star Wars: Battlefront, Spider-Man 2, DRIV3R, Burnout 3: Takedown, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow, Unreal Tournament 4, Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, Rome: Total War, Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal, The Sims 2, Metroid: Zero Mission, Dragon Quest VIII, Pikmin 2, Counter-Strike: Source, Ridge Racer, Sly 2, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Pokemon FireRed/LeafGreen/Emerald, and a bunch of great sports games, including NFL Street all released.

The list goes on, but the point is it was an incredibly stacked year. In fact, 2004 may be the single greatest year in gaming history. And in a year like 2004, many games fly under the radar. One of these games was no doubt tactical RPG Phantom Brave from Nippon Ichi Software, which released to an 81 on Metacritic back in the day. At the time, it never got a sequel, but did well enough to be ported a few times to Wii, PSP, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

While it never got a sequel back in the day, it is getting a sequel this year. And this is sequel is out soon. More specifically, it is scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and PS5 on January 30. The sequel is called Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero, and those interested in can now check it out for free.

Publisher NIS America that a free demo for the game is set to be released tomorrow on January 17. How much of the game is playable via the demo, NIS America does not say, but save data from the data is set to transfer over to the full version of the game.

Those interested in the free demo will be able to find the Nintendo Switch version on the Nintendo eShop, the PS4 and PS5 version on the PlayStation Store, and the PC version on Steam.

