New Game From 21-Year-Old PS2 Series Leaks Before Official Reveal

A new game from a 21-year-old PS2 series has leaked ahead of its official reveal. The PS2 series in question got its start in 2004, a legendary year in gaming history. In just 2004, juggernauts like GTA San Andreas, Halo 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, Half-Life 2, Tony Hawk’s Underground 2, and Star Wars: Battlefront all released. These are just the juggernauts and don’t include many other great games, including the start of many popular series such as Red Dead, Monster Hunter, Far Cry, and Fable. 2004 was arguably the greatest year in gaming history. Suffice to say, many 2004 releases flew under the radar.

One of these releases that flew under the radar of many — that also debuted as a brand new IP — was Katamari Damacy from Namco, now known as Bandai Namco. The 86-rated cult-classic may have flew under the radar of many, but it did well enough on its investment to spawn a series. The series has never come close to going mainstream, but it has done well enough for Bandai Namco to stick with it. To this end, it is actually working on a new release for the series.

Bandai Namco hasn’t made any official announcements involving Katamari Damacy, however, it has trademarked, in both the United States and Europe, “Once Upon a Katamari.” And as Gematsu points out, Bandai Namco is infamous for leaking its own games via trademark filings.

Assuming Once Upon a Katamari is a new game in the 21-year-old series that got its start on PS2, it would be the first new game from the series since Touch My Katamari was released in 2011 as a PlayStation Vita exclusive. The new trademark makes no mention of platforms, but this could be a PlayStation exclusive based on the history of the series.

At the moment of publishing, Bandai Namco has not commented on this new trademark leak. We do not suspect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.