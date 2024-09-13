New Leak Reveals Return of Forgotten PS2 Exclusives

A new leak has revealed the return of not one, but two PS2 games that have largely been forgotten to time. The pair of games hail from the years 2006 to 2008, respectively. This means the first came out right at the end of the PS2 generation as PlayStation was transitioning to PS3, which released the same year. Meanwhile, the other game was deep into the PS2 generation, two years after the PS3 came out. However, given the popularity of the PS2 -- the best-selling console of all time -- and the slow start of the PS3, this was not all that uncommon, especially for games coming out of Japan, which both of these did.

The mystery games in question are Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. the Soulless Army and its sequel, Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon. As you may know, both of these games were exclusive to the PS2 when they were released by Atlus, and they have remained PS2 exclusives for 18 and 16 years, respectively, though they the PS2 versions of each game did ultimately become available on PS3. They are also both part of the Devil Summoner series, which itself is a part of the larger Megami Tensei franchise, as the third and fourth games in the sub-series.

Nobody was anticipating or expecting either of these games to return, yet it looks like that is exactly what Atlus is cooking up. Recently, Atlus updated the Steam achievements for the Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster, specifically changing the names of the achievements to be related to the Raidou Kuzunoha games.

Interestingly, this comes whilst Atlus and Sega are teasing not one, not two, but three unannounced games that will be revealed at Tokyo Game Show later this month.

Steam updates to nocturne kinda show the most likely thing to come next is Raidou HD possibly a collection. That's what I think anyway . pic.twitter.com/TEBtNbXvRw — Warrue (@didyaknowtensei) September 12, 2024

Unfortunately, right now, all we have is this leak and the speculation it has created. So far, neither Atlus nor its parent company Sega have commented on this peculiar Steam change nor the speculation that has followed. We don't expect this to change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more PS2 coverage -- including all of the latest PS2 news, all of the latest PS2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS2 deals -- click here.