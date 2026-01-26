New PS2 Remaster Delayed Suddenly Near Impending Release Date

A new remake of a PS2 game from 2001 that was slated to launch quite soon has been delayed out of nowhere. On paper, 2026 is going to be a very strong year for remakes and remasters of games from yesteryear. Many of these upcoming remakes have pretty major ties to PlayStation, too, and include the likes of Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, Yakuza Kiwami 2, Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, and Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake. Unfortunately for fans of one franchise that is often associated with PS2, the wait for this new remaster will have to continue a bit longer.

As of today, publisher Koei Tecmo has announced that its remaster of Dynasty Warriors 3 has been delayed indefinitely. Revealed last year, Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered is set to be a modernized version of the popular PS2 action game. It was planned to launch in a little over a month on March 19th, but sadly, has now been pushed back to a date that has yet to be revealed. As for the reason behind this delay, Koei Tecmo said that it wants to ensure that the game’s quality is as good as can be, especially since this is the first remaster of a past entry in the franchise.

“As the first remaster of the Dynasty Warriors series, in order to fully satisfy our fans, we have made the decision to further improve the quality of the game. The new release date will be announced at a later date,” said producer Tomohiko Sho of the decision. “We appreciate your patience as we take a little more time before the game releases.”

While the Dynasty Warriors series dates back to PS1, it’s most often associated with the PS2, as this platform received five different mainline entries in the saga. Of this slate, Dynasty Warriors 3 is often considered one of the best of the bunch, in part because of its Dynasty Warriors 3: Xtreme Legends expansion. This new remaster of DW3 is set to contain this Xtreme Legends content packed in, which will make it the the most definitive edition of the game to ever come about.

Although it’s disappointing to hear that Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered won’t be arriving in March as anticipated, the game is going to get a wider release than ever before once it does roll out. This will lead to it becoming playable across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

