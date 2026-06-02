New Marvel’s Wolverine Trailer Reveals Extensive Look at Gory Gameplay

To kick off today’s PlayStation State of Play presentation, Insomniac Games revealed its most extensive look yet at gameplay from Marvel’s Wolverine. Since its announcement back in 2021, gameplay for Wolverine has largely not been shown off. Fortunately, with its release only a few months off, Insomniac has now opted to give fans a much better idea at how it will play.

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Clocking in at over five minutes in length, this new trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine showed off an extensive gameplay sequence from the title. One of the most immediately noticeable aspects of Wolverine is that it’s set to be incredibly gory, with the game’s titular character ripping foes apart multiple times throughout the demo. This leads to Wolverine leaving a trail of blood in his wake that also covers the character from head to toe.

Perhaps the biggest reveal from this trailer is that Marvel’s Wolverine will feature Jean Grey as a prominent character. Grey is the first member of the X-Men outside of Wolverine to have been confirmed to appear in the game. Additional villains that include Sabretooth, Mystique, and Omega Red were also teased in a subsequent footage to conclude the presentation.

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Outside of showing off this footage, Insomniac also confirmed that pre-orders for Marvel’s Wolverine are now live. The game is set to retail for $69.99 and is able to be pre-purchased at various retailers and on the PlayStation Store. Currently, Insomniac and PlayStation haven’t announced any special edition versions of the game that might be arriving, but these could be unveiled at a later date.

Insomniac closed today’s presentation by reiterating that Marvel’s Wolverine will launch later this year on September 15th. The game is poised to be exclusive to PS5, which reports claiming that it won’t ever come to PC platforms in the future.

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