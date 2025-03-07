PS2 Star Wars Game Just Got an Unexpected Update 19 Years Later

A PS2 Star Wars game from 2006 just got an unexpected update 19 years later. Back in 2006, the likes of Wii Sports, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, Gears of War, Bully, Saints Row, New Super Mario Bros, Guitar Hero II, Company of Heroes, Okami, Final Fantasy XII, Rainbow Six: Vegas, Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter, Prey, Resistance, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories, and many other great games all released in what was a fairly loaded year.

For Star Wars fans specifically, this was one year after Star Wars: Battlefront II was released. Many were still playing this all-time great a year latter. Star Wars fans also had Star Wars: LEGO Star Wars II – The Original Trilogy hit that year. When TT Games released the LEGO Star Wars game it did so via a myriad of platforms. PlayStation fans will know it from the PS2 and the PSP, but primarily the former.

Many don’t know this, but Star Wars: Lego Star Wars II – The Original Trilogy was actually released back in June 2024 on the PS4 and PS5 where it is available via the PlayStation Store for $14.99. Alternatively, it is free with a PS Plus Premium subscription. This is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and the only tier that grants access to a library of nostalgic PlayStation games.

This re-release happened last year, but it is this week that the classic game just received a new update that notably added trophies to the game, complete with a Platinum Trophy for trophy hunters to hunt down.

It’s important to note the version on the PlayStation Store and available via PS Plus Premium is actually the PSP version though the differences between the PSP version and the PS2 version are minimal.

This update may seem random, but PlayStation has been steadily issuing trophy updates to PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games that have been re-released via the PS Plus Classics program.

Of course, as a PS2 and PSP game, Star Wars: LEGO Star Wars II – The Original Trilogy didn’t have trophies when it released 19 years ago, as trophies were not introduced until the PS3 generation.

