PlayStation’s Latest PSN Outage Is the Best Reason Yet for Physical Games to Remain

Over the last decade, gaming has moved increasingly toward an all-digital future. But physical has always remained an option, at least for now. Sony made headlines in the worst way when it announced that it would no longer produce physical discs beginning in 2028. This announcement followed Rockstar Games revealing that even physical editions of Grand Theft Auto VI would come with a download code. While both companies received backlash, the bulk of gamers’ ire has been directed toward Sony. The latest outage affecting PlayStation Network reveals the downside of this vision more than ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since around 7 a.m. ET on July 24, PlayStation Network has experienced widespread issues affecting users around the world. Sony’s service status page eventually confirmed that some services were experiencing problems after initially showing everything as operational. Many players found themselves unable to launch digital games because license verification could not be completed. When access to a digital library depends on an online service, even a temporary disruption can keep players from enjoying games they already paid for. That reality may become even more apparent if Sony continues with its plan to cease production of physical games, as every digital game could rely on PSN.

Today’s PSN Outage Shows the Weakness of an All Digital Future

image courtesy of sony

One of the biggest frustrations surrounding today’s outage is that many affected games were single-player experiences, games that shouldn’t require an online connection. Years ago, losing access to PlayStation Network mainly meant multiplayer servers were unavailable. Now, digital licenses often need to be verified before a game will even launch. When that verification fails, players can lose access to titles they legally purchased despite having them already installed on their consoles.

That changes the conversation around digital ownership. Buying a downloadable game often feels identical to buying a physical copy until the network disappears. Suddenly, players realize they are depending on servers outside their control. Physical discs are not immune to every technical problem, but they provide an important layer of independence that digital libraries frequently cannot match. This completely outweighs the convenience of a digital library.

Fan reactions have been vocal since the outage occurred, piling onto the already massive discontent with Sony’s all-digital future. For me, it was beyond frustrating to try and launch Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls’ open beta only to be met with errors. Beyond that, seeing dozens of installed games that refused to launch is an incredibly frustrating experience. It is difficult not to ask why a game sitting on my hard drive should become unavailable simply because a remote server is having problems.

Recent Outages Make Physical Games Even More Important

image courtesy of sony

This is not the first time PlayStation owners have dealt with widespread service interruptions. Earlier in 2025, PSN experienced an outage that lasted for many hours and disrupted online play, digital purchases, and access to downloaded games. That incident should have shown just how bad an all-digital future would be. Yet despite this and other outages, Sony is still determined to move forward with this plan.

Looking back further, PlayStation fans may also remember the infamous 2011 PlayStation Network outage, which lasted 24 days following a cyberattack. While that event was far more severe, many players still had easier access to their physical games because digital distribution had not yet become the dominant way people purchased software. Looking back, the experience feels very different from today’s environment where digital libraries often contain hundreds of games, many of which would be unplayable if a similar attack happens today.

The latest outage highlights why that distinction matters. No matter how stable PSN or any other server may be, there is always a possibility it could go down. Without physical discs, players are at the whim of online servers, something that is entirely out of their hands. Not only that, but as digital purchases are just a license, ownership is also debatable. An all-digital future means players truly do not own their gaming libraries.

PlayStation Should Think Twice Before Leaving Physical Games Behind

image courtesy of sony

Sony is capitalizing on the growing popularity of digital purchases. From a business standpoint, the decision makes sense. Digital distribution reduces manufacturing costs, simplifies logistics, and aligns with how many players already buy games. We at ComicBook.com even did a poll, and the results do not reflect the online outcry, as many PlayStation fans have no intention of changing to another platform. With these two data points, it is no surprise Sony is confident in its all-digital future.

Still, today’s outage demonstrates why the transition still deserves another look. If digital games continue requiring online license validation, future network disruptions could temporarily turn expensive consoles into little more than media players. Players should not have to wonder whether a purchased single-player game will function every time PlayStation Network experiences technical problems. It truly makes one wonder what part the PlayStation 6 will play in this future.

Regardless of how you look at it, physical games remain the simplest solution. They preserve ownership, reduce dependence on remote servers, and continue working in situations where digital libraries may not. As gaming moves further toward digital distribution, Sony should find better ways to guarantee offline access or continue supporting physical releases alongside downloads. Until that happens, outages like today’s provide the strongest argument yet that physical games still have an essential place in the PlayStation ecosystem.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!