PS3 Losing One of Its Last Supported Features After 17 Years

PlayStation 3 consoles are about to lose access to a feature that was introduced 17 years ago. By now, almost all PlayStation users have moved on to either PS4 or PS5 consoles to play games. Despite this, many online features, including the PlayStation Store, remain live on PS3 for anyone who might still be using the throwback console. Sadly, one app on the platform won’t be available for much longer and is set to shut down in a little under a month.

As of this week, Netflix announced that it will no longer be supporting PS3 consoles beginning next month on March 2nd. This means that the ability to watch movies, TV shows, and podcasts via the streaming platform on PS3 will essentially only be available for the rest of February. This decision on Netflix’s part isn’t much of a shock given that the PS3 was discontinued by Sony in 2016, but it still means that any PlayStation users who have still been watching Netflix in this manner will have to find an alternative option soon.

The PS3 was one of the first consoles that Netflix ever released on when the service was growing in popularity almost 20 years ago. Initially, Netflix was available on PS3 through a disc that users would have to put into their console in order to then access the streamer’s catalog. The native Netflix app was then added to PS3 in 2010 and has continued to be updated routinely, that is, until now.

Netflix will no longer be available on PS3 after March 2, 2026 https://t.co/ppxvmCFWi5 pic.twitter.com/jNdi9gQw3P — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 3, 2026

Will PS3 Continue to Lose More Features?

Although no one should be surprised to see features like this going away on PS3, it’s still sad to see the hardware become less relevant over time. As someone who still has their PS3 hooked up and uses it somewhat regularly, the platform is a special one, even if it is the lowest-selling PlayStation console ever. Its catalog of games remains excellent, and since many titles remain gridlocked to the PS3, there’s still more than enough reason to keep using it in 2026.

On a long enough timeline, it’s likely that Sony will look to take down the PlayStation Store on PS3. This move was one that the company announced back in 2021, but following backlash from users, Sony ended up reversing course. Hopefully, this ending of PS3 services from Sony won’t end up happening for many more years, as it would make it much harder to access games from this generation in the future.

