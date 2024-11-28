2009 PS3 and Xbox 360 Game Is Now Free to Download and Keep

A forgotten PS3 and Xbox 360 from the year 2009 is currently free to download and keep. In 2009, the likes of Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, Dragon Age: Origins, Assassin’s Creed II, Borderlands, Demon’s Souls, Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony, Batman: Arkham Asylum, Bayonetta, Infamous, Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time, Brutal Legend, Wii Sports Resort, Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars, Empire: Total War, Plants vs. Zombies, New Super Mario Bros. Wii, Resident Evil 5, Killzone 2, Halo 3: ODST, Left 4 Dead 2, and of course Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 all released.

2009 was a busy year full of big releases. Suffice to say many games flew under the radar and have been forgotten to a time. One of these games is no doubt Dark Sector from Digital Extremes, a studio that has been around since the 1990s. Now owned by Tencent, they are best known for Warfame and co-developing the Unreal series.

In 2009, they released Dark Sector, a third-person shooter for the Xbox 360 and PS3 that didn’t light the world on fire, as evident by soft sales and a 73 on Metacritic. However, it did end up inspiring the aforementioned Warfame, which has been a massive success.

Unfortunately, the game is not free to download on the PlayStation Store nor the Xbox Store, but it is currently free to download on Steam until November 30. It is unclear why it has been randomly made free to download, as it normally costs $10 to buy this classic from yesteryear.

Those that decide to check out the game now that it is free to download and keep on Steam should know the game’s Steam listing mentions Steam Deck compatibility as “Unknown.” Meanwhile, the game is about eight to eleven hours long, with the low end of this range representing a mainline playthrough while the top end represents a completionist playthrough.

“Dark Sector thrusts players into the role of Hayden Tenno, a covert operative sent on a dangerous mission into Lasria, an Eastern European city on the brink of ruin that hides a deadly Cold War secret,” reads an official description of the game. “In the midst of this mission, Hayden is attacked by an unknown enemy and infected by the Technocyte Virus, a brutal bio-weapon that twists its victims into mindless killing machines. Surviving this attack, Hayden finds that the Technocyte virus has granted him powerful, inhuman abilities unlike anything he has ever seen. Now, he must evolve with his powers, survive and become a hero.”

As noted, once Steam users claim the game for free, they can keep the game and play it as much or as a little as they want. However, this deal is set to expire on November 30. When it does, there is no guarantee this deal will return ever, let alone soon.