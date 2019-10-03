New PlayStation 4 Feature Is Focused on Competition

If you’re a PlayStation 4 owner who’s drawn to intense competitions between players and teams, Sony’s got a new feature that you’ll want to check out. Sony launched the “Competition Center” on Thursday, a one-stop destination for tournaments and competitive games, according to the announcement. Those who visit the Competition Center will be able to watch professionals compete and can even come away with tips and tricks to implement in their own online matches.

Sony unveiled its new Competition Center in a post on the PlayStation Blog, and the Competition Center itself is now live as well for you to see for yourself. Currently found on the site are several videos including those that introduce viewers to the pros and how they get ready for competitions as well as the video at the top that introduces us to the Competition Center and Ovilee May. Ovilee is a host you may recognize from the North American League of Legends Championship Series where she’s seen interviewing coaches and players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A quick rundown of the Competition Center’s various features can be found below:

Competition Center

Tips and Tricks from the Best: Have you ever wondered what the pros do to prepare themselves for game day? The Competition Center has you covered.

Player and Team Profiles: If you’ve wanted a more in-depth take on a particular player or team, the Competition Center has that too.

Competition Kicks Series: For those of you out there that have a treasured sneaker collection, you’re not alone! We dive right into what top players of various games keep in their closet in our Competition Kicks Series.

One Shot Series: Do you love pizza or burgers? Controller or mouse and keyboard? We get hot takes from some of the best in the field in our One Shot Series.

One of the most attractive parts of the new feature for competitive gamers themselves is the collection of tournaments people can participate in. Listed there currently are several Mortal Kombat 11 competitions along with a Madden 19 event and other tournaments.

“Additionally, when you sign in with your PSN ID, you will know which tournaments your friends have registered for so that you can join them,” PlayStation said about the Competition Center and its tournaments. “This makes the Competition Center the perfect resource when you’re playing in the PS4 Tournaments: Challenger Series. Since August, we’ve launched this tournament series with games like Mortal Kombat 11 and Injustice 2, with more AAA titles coming soon.”

PlayStation’s Competition Center is now live for everyone to experience here.