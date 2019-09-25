Free Demo for Big Upcoming PS4 Exclusive Now Available for Limited Time

Today, during a new State of Play livestream, Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed some special MediEvil news for PS4 players looking forward to the upcoming remake of the classic PS1 game, which is set to release on PS4 next month. More specifically, during the State of Play, Sony revealed a brand-new trailer for the PS4 game, which in turn revealed that a free demo is releasing on the PlayStation Store. And the best part? The demo is available today.

According to the PlayStation Store listing, the demo in question features the first two levels of the game. However, what’s unclear is whether progress from the demo will be carried over to the final game if and when players make the jump. It’s also unclear if there are any trophies attached to the demo.

“The illustrious Sir Daniel Fortesque cordially invites you to try the MediEvil: Short-lived Demo, where you can hack, slash and blunder your way through Dan’s Crypt and The Graveyard – the first two levels of MediEvil,” reads an official description of the demo.

Interestingly, the demo features some exclusive content, nudging hardcore PlayStation players to check it out. More specifically, there’s an exclusive helmet which makes life of the protagonist Sir Daniel “more difficult.” The helmet is exclusive to the demo, however, if found it will carry over to the full game.

As for the demo itself, it’s actually only going to be available for a limited time. A very limited time, in fact. After October 6, the demo will no longer be available to download. Now, it’s a bit unclear if only the download will be removed or if the entire demo will be wiped. In other words, PlayStation doesn’t note if it simply won’t allow PS4 users to download the demo after October 6, or if it will no longer be playable after this date. The former is almost certainly the case, but it’s not specified.

The upcoming remake of MediEvil is set to release on October 25, 2019. It will be available for $30 upon launch. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to check out all of past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts of the announcement.