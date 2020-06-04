PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Game $10 for Limited Time "Deal of the Week"

✖

Sony has revealed a new PlayStation Store "Deal of the Week," featuring one of the PS4's most popular games for just $10. Better yet, a helping of the game's additional, post-launch content is also now on sale as part of the limited-time promotion. More specifically -- and at the moment of publishing -- all PS4 users in North America can now nab ARK: Survival Evolved for just $10, a savings of $40 and a discount of 80 percent.

In addition to this, the PlayStation Store is also offering the game's Season Pass for $15.74, which is a savings of 65 percent, plus the following:

ARK: Survival Evolved -- $10 -- 80 percent off

ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass -- $15.74 -- 65 percent off

ARK: Aberration -- $6.99 -- 65 percent off

ARK: Extinction -- $6.99 -- 65 percent off

ARK: Scorched Earth -- $6.99 -- 65 percent off

ARK: Genesis Season Pass -- $27.99 -- 20 percent off

ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer's Edition -- $31.49 -- 65 percent off

According to the PlayStation Store, this limited-time offer will be available until June 11. After this period is over, each game will return to its normal price.

As for the game itself, ARK: Survival Evolved, is an online action-adventure survival game from developer Studio Wildcard that fully debuted back in 2017. And while the game failed to completely win over critics, it did quickly find commercial success.

"Stranded on the shores of a mysterious island, you must learn to survive," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Use your cunning to kill or tame the primeval creatures roaming the land, and encounter other players to survive, dominate... and escape!"

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on all things PlayStation 4, be sure to check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles covering the console, and everything related to it, by clicking right here. Meanwhile, if this deal doesn't tickle your toes or your fancy, then be sure to check out the PlayStation Store's massive new "Days of Play" sale, which also happens to be the digital storefront's best sale so far this year.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.