New PlayStation Store Sale Features 75% Savings on Nearly 250 PS4 Games

Sony has launched a new PlayStation Store sale featuring up to 75 percent savings on nearly 250 PS4 games. Dubbed the "Save Up To 75% Sale," the new promotion features a variety of biggest and best games and series on PS4, such as Far Cry, Alien, DOOM, Dragon Age, Assassin's Creed, Battlefield, Mass Effect, Yakuza, Mortal Kombat, Watch Dogs, Judgment, The Sinking City, Kingdom Come Deliverance, Ace Combat, Dishonored, Prey, The Surge, Resident Evil, Persona, Sonic, Ghost Recon, Jurassic World, Ace Combat, Digimon, and more.

As always, you can find a link to the sale page itself at the bottom of the article. Meanwhile, below this you will find a rundown of all the sale's most salient deals, organized by price, and then listed in alphabetical order. That said, if you don't see anything you like, be sure to check out the sale in its entirety. There are plenty of deals available that aren't listed here.