327 PS4 Games Discounted to Dirt Cheap Prices in Massive New PlayStation Store Sale

A massive new PlayStation Store sale is live with 327 discounts on PS4 games, as well as their DLC and expansion content. Included in this sale are some of the biggest series on PS4, such as Mortal Kombat, The Witcher, Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Dying Light, LEGO, Marvel, DC, Bayonetta, Darksiders, Dark Souls, South Park, NBA 2K, Need for Speed, Plants vs. Zombies, Batman, Borderlands, BioShock, Diablo, Devil May Cry, Metro, Mass Effect, Digimon, Dragon Age, Grand Theft Auto, Jurassic World, Jak and Daxter, One Piece, Super Monkey Ball, Wolfenstein, DOOM, Bully, The Division, Contra, Castlevania, Warhammer, Red Faction, and many more.

As always, you can find a link to the sale itself at the bottom of the article. In the meanwhile, right below this, you will find a more brief rundown of all the sale's most salient deals, organized by price and then ordered alphabetically.

That said, it's important to remember these are the prices at the moment of publishing. This particular sale ends on September 3. In other words, by the time you're reading this, the prices below may have changed.