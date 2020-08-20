327 PS4 Games Discounted to Dirt Cheap Prices in Massive New PlayStation Store Sale
A massive new PlayStation Store sale is live with 327 discounts on PS4 games, as well as their DLC and expansion content. Included in this sale are some of the biggest series on PS4, such as Mortal Kombat, The Witcher, Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Dying Light, LEGO, Marvel, DC, Bayonetta, Darksiders, Dark Souls, South Park, NBA 2K, Need for Speed, Plants vs. Zombies, Batman, Borderlands, BioShock, Diablo, Devil May Cry, Metro, Mass Effect, Digimon, Dragon Age, Grand Theft Auto, Jurassic World, Jak and Daxter, One Piece, Super Monkey Ball, Wolfenstein, DOOM, Bully, The Division, Contra, Castlevania, Warhammer, Red Faction, and many more.
As always, you can find a link to the sale itself at the bottom of the article. In the meanwhile, right below this, you will find a more brief rundown of all the sale's most salient deals, organized by price and then ordered alphabetically.
That said, it's important to remember these are the prices at the moment of publishing. This particular sale ends on September 3. In other words, by the time you're reading this, the prices below may have changed.
$4.99 and Less
- 101 Ways to Die -- $4.99
- AER - Memories of Old -- $4.94
- Alekhine's Gun -- $2.99
- Batman: Arkham Knight -- $4.99
- Bear With Me: The Lost Robots -- $1.99
- Beast Quest -- $4.49
- Bedlam: The Game by Christopher Brookmyre -- $4.99
- ClusterTruck -- $4.49
- Chaos on Deponia -- $4.94
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition -- $4.99
- Dead Alliance -- $4.49
- Defense Grid 2 -- $2.99
- Degrees of Separation -- $2.99
- Deponia -- $4.93
- Deponia Doomsday -- $4.93
- Destroy All Humans! -- $4.99
- Destroy All Humans! 2 -- $4.99
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour -- $3.99
- Extinction -- $4.49
- God's Trigger -- $4.99
- Goodbye Deponia -- $4.93
- Intruders: Hide and Seek -- $4.99
- Kona -- $2.99
- Lichdom: Battlemage -- $1.49
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season -- $3.39
- Life is Strange Complete Season -- $3.99
- Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass -- $2.49
- Mighty No. 9 -- $4.99
- NBA 2K20 -- $4.79
- Override: Mech City Brawl -- $4.49
- Peggle 2 -- $2.99
- Risen 3 - Enhanced Edition -- $4.99
- Road Rage -- $2.99
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell -- $3.74
- Saints Row IV Re-Elected -- $4.99
- Skyhill -- $3.99
- SpeedRunners -- $3.99
- Tetraminos -- $2.49
- Troll and I -- $4.49
- UNO -- $4.99
$5 - $9.99
- Agents of Mayhem -- $5.99
- Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics -- $6.99
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered -- $9.89
- Batman: Arkham VR -- $9.99
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection -- $9.99
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition -- $7.99
- Bully -- $8.99
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection -- $6.99
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood -- $6.99
- Contra Anniversary Collection -- $6.99
- Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls -- $9.89
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony -- $9.59
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition -- $9.89
- Deadlight: Director's Cut -- $7.49
- DOOM VFR -- $8.99
- Dreamfall Chapters -- $7.99
- Dungeons 2 -- $7.49
- Dying Light: The Following -- $9.99
- EA Family Bundle -- $7.99
- Gauntlet: Slayer Edition -- $9.99
- Grand Theft Auto III -- $8.99
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas -- $9.99
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City -- $8.99
- Graveyard Keeper -- $9.99
- Hello Neighbor -- $7.49
- Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek -- $7.49
- Homefront: The Revolution -- $5.99
- Hunting Simulator -- $9.99
- Killing Floor 2 -- $9.89
- Killing Floor: Incursion -- $9.99
- LA-MULANA -- $9.89
- Laser League -- $7.49
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition -- $9.44
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition -- $7.49
- Manhunt -- $8.99
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered -- $7.99
- Metal Gear Survive -- $5.99
- Metro 2033 Redux -- $5.99
- Metro: Last Light Redux -- $5.99
- Metro Redux -- $8.99
- Mortal Kombat X -- $7.99
- Need for Speed Payback - Deluxe Edition -- $9.99
- Portal Knights -- $7.99
- PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness -- $9.89
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered -- $8.99
- Sea of Solitude -- $9.99
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun -- $9.99
- Silence -- $8.99
- Slime Rancher -- $9.99
- South Park: The Stick of Truth -- $8.99
- Space Hulk: Tactics -- $7.49
- State of Mind -- $7.99
- Sudden Strike 4 -- $9.89
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet -- $9.99
- Tales of Besria -- $9.99
- Tembo the Badass Elephant -- $5.99
- The Evil Within -- $5.99
- The LEGO Movie Videogame -- $5.99
- The Warriors -- $8.99
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales -- $9.99
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard Edition -- $9.89
- Torment: Tides of Numenera -- $9.99
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service -- $9.74
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince -- $8.99
- Tropico 5 -- $7.49
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered -- $9.99
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr -- $9.99
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood -- $5.99
- Wolfenstein: The New Order -- $5.99
$10 - $20
- Assassin's Creed III: Remastered -- $15.99
- Assassin’s Creed Origins -- $11.99
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection -- $11.99
- Bayonetta -- $18.74
- Bee Simulator -- $19.99
- BioShock 2 Remastered -- $14.99
- BioShock Remastered -- $14.99
- Black Clover: Quartet Knights -- $14.99
- Contra Rogue Corps -- $11.99
- Danganronpa 1•2 Reload -- $19.99
- Darksiders III -- $19.79
- Darksiders III Season Pass -- $11.99
- Dark Souls Remastered -- $19.99
- Death end reQuest -- $15.99
- Devil May Cry 5 -- $19.99
- Devil May Cry HD Collection -- $14.99
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection -- $19.79
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory -- $14.99
- DiRT Rally 2.0 - Game of the Year Edition -- $18.59
- Disgaea 1 Complete -- $19.99
- Disgaea 5 -- $14.99
- Doctor Who: The Edge of Time -- $13.74
- Dragon Age: Inquisition - Game of the Year Edition -- $15.99
- Dungeons 3 -- $14.99
- Dying Light -- $12.99
- Elite Dangerous -- $11.99
- Fade to Silence -- $14.99
- Fallout 4 -- $14.99
- Far Cry New Dawn -- $15.99
- Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise -- $14.99
- God Eater 3 -- $19.79
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy -- $17.49
- GRID Ultimate Edition -- $17.39
- Injustice 2 - Legendary Edition -- $14.99
- Jak and Daxter Bundle -- $14.79
- Jurassic World Evolution -- $14.99
- Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth -- $11.99
- LA-MULANA 2 -- $17.49
- L.A. Noire -- $19.99
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition -- $18.74
- LEGO The Incredibles -- $14.99
- Life is Strange 2 - Episode 2-5 Bundle -- $14.84
- Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time -- $12.49
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite - Deluxe Edition -- $17.99
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition -- $14.99
- METAL MAX Xeno -- $11.99
- Monster Jam Steel Titans -- $19.99
- Moons of Madness -- $17.99
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered -- $14.99
- Nioh - The Complete Edition -- $18.49
- One Piece Burning Blood - Gold Edition -- $12.49
- One Piece World Seeker -- $19.79
- Puyo Puyo Tetris -- $11.99
- Sherlock Holmes : The Devil's Daughter -- $12.49
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts -- $15.99
- SoulCalibur VI -- $14.99
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole - Season Pass -- $14.99
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition -- $11.99
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection -- $14.99
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD -- $19.99
- Super Neptunia RPG -- $15.99
- The BioWare Bundle -- $14.99
- Tennis World Tour -- $11.99
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose -- $19.99
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR -- $19.79
- The King of Fighters XIV -- $19.99
- The King of Fighters XIV Special Anniversary Edition -- $19.79
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame -- $15.99
- The Lost Child -- $12.49
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition -- $14.99
- Titan Quest -- $14.99
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition - $12.49
- Underworld Ascendant -- $14.99
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 -- $14.99
- Valkyria Revolution -- $14.99
- Vanquish -- $17.49
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard -- $13.99
- Warhammer Chaosbane -- $19.79
- We Happy Few -- $11.99
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship -- $16.49
- XCOM 2 -- $14.99
- ZONE OF THE ENDERS: The 2nd Runner - M∀RS -- $13.49
