PS4 Exclusive Game Shutting Down Permanently This Year

A PS4 exclusive game is shutting down permanently this year, it has been announced. The game in question hails from 2016, a year PlayStation treated PS4 users to exclusive games like Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, The Last Guardian, and Ratchet & Clank. The final PS4 exclusive of the year did not come from Sony directly, though Sony seemingly moneyhatted the title to secure exclusivity. Thankfully, for Xbox fans and more, the game in question was not the most consequential, and now 10 years later, it’s closing up shop.

More specifically, GungHo Online Entertainment and Grasshopper Manufacture have announced that Let It Die is shutting down on August 31. This not only impacts PlayStation users, but PC users as well, as the free-to-play online hack-and-slash game eventually came to PC as well. It never came to another console, though, including the PS5, though it is playable on the PS5 via backward compatibility.

PS5 Sequel Carries the Torch

While this 2016 PS4 game is shutting down, its 2025 sequel, Let It Die: Inferno, is set to carry forward its legacy. And like its predecessor, it is also a PlayStation console exclusive, but with the PS5. This naturally makes the shutdown of the first game both less surprising and easier to take for fans.

That said, while the online servers of the game are being shut down, Let It Die is not completely disappearing. As a free-to-play game, it naturally has live service elements, and all of these elements are going to be removed and reworked to reshape the game into a single-player experience that can be enjoyed going forward in an offline capacity. That said, this offline mode won’t be free, but will rather be released as DLC for those who want to continue to play the 2016 PS4 game. How much this DLC will cost remains to be seen.

As for why all of this is happening, the aforementioned pair have not said, but it is presumably because online servers are costing more than the game is bringing in, not to mention bringing a security risk that has to be accounted for. And, of course, the pair probably wants to solely focus on the sequel as well.

As for the original game and its legacy, it will always have a memory among PlayStation fans not only because it was a PS4 exclusive during the heart of the PS4 generation, but because it was stealth-released during PSX, and the second-to-last PSX ever at that. At launch, it earned a decent 72 on Metacritic, and as of 2020, was downloaded more than six million times, so many PlayStation fans have checked out this forgotten exclusive. Those who haven’t only have until August 31 to correct this because while it will be available perpetually offline, this will be a different version, and this version will cost money.

