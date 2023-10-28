Highly-Rated PS4 Game on Sale for $0.89 for Limited Time

A highly-rated PS4 game is now only $0.89 over on the PlayStation Store for a limited time. Normally, the RPG in question costs $17.99, so this represents a savings of 95 percent. That said, PlayStation fans on PS4 and PS5 will need to grab the game before November 18, because after this date, it will revert back to its normal price point. The game, Salt and Sanctuary, has been discounted on other platforms, but it's not as cheap on these other platforms.

Developed and published by Ska Studios, the Dark Souls-inspired RPG debuted back on March 15, 2016, and at the time of its release, it was a PS4 exclusive. It eventually came to PC, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. It's never come to PS5 or any other current-gen consoles, but it is playable on the PS5 via backward compatibility.

At the time of its release, the game garnered an 84 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, even more than critics, consumers have enjoyed the game, or at least that's what its Steam rating suggests. It has attracted nearly 17,000 user reviews, which is a lot for an indie game. 89 percent of these user reviews are positive, giving the game a "Very Positive" user review rating.

As for the game itself, it's a 2D game with both RPG and action elements. And before there were a million of them, it was a game inspired by the likes of Dark Souls. And it proved to be a good game to replicate because it was novel at the time and quite popular. In fact, it was so popular, it got a sequel in 2022 called Salt and Sacrifice.

"A doomed sailor is shipwrecked on an uncharted island. In fog-shrouded valleys, where grinning, mossy corpses cling to rusted arms, shambling figures begin to stir," reads an official blurb about the game. "Beneath crumbling, salt-worn structures, labyrinthine passageways lead to unspeakable evil, long forgotten by man."

The game's official description continues: "Salt and Sanctuary seamlessly combines fast, brutal, and complex 2D combat with richly developed RPG mechanics. Discover, craft, and upgrade over 600 weapons, armor pieces, spells, and items as you explore a cursed realm of forgotten cities, blood-soaked dungeons, desecrated monuments, and the fallen lords they once celebrated."

