PlayStation Makes Big PS4 Game Free for Very Limited Time

PlayStation just made one of 2016's biggest and best PS4 games free, but only for a very limited time. More specifically, Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it and Danish developer IO Interactive have teamed up to make the latter's 2016 release, Hitman, free. However, there's a catch. For one, the game is only free for a few days. Further, at the moment, it's unclear if it's a free trial or a free download, but it appears to be the former.

According to IO Interactive, 2016's Hitman reboot is free on PS4 for everybody. There's no PlayStation Plus requirement. However, according to the Danish studio's official Twitter account, this is only a free trial. Yet, when you go and download the game on the PlayStation Store it makes no mention of time restraints, which is usually the case with free trials. Whatever the case, this offer only lasts until May 3.

Even if this is simply a free trial and not a free download, it might as well be the latter because the game isn't very long. It only takes 10 hours to beat the game, and since this download allows you to access the entire game, it's quite easy to complete the title even if this is only a free trial lasting until May 3. That said, if you want to beat the game and participate in the bulk of its side content, you will need 20-30 hours. Meanwhile, a completionist playthrough takes roughly 90 hours.

"There is a world beyond ours. Beyond nations, justice, ethics. It never sleeps. It exists everywhere. And once you enter....there is no going back," reads an official pitch of the game. "Welcome to the World of Assassination. You are Agent 47, the world's ultimate assassin."

In addition to PS4, the game is also currently free on Steam. However, if you're looking to cop the game for free on Xbox One, well you can't. At the moment of publishing, it's currently its normal price on this platform.

Hitman is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no official word of a new Hitman game being in development, but one is believed to be in the works.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.