PS4 Gets Two Big Surprise Releases Today

Today, the PlayStation 4 got not one, but two surprise releases today. This week is pretty light on exciting new PS4 games. In fact, beyond Maneater and a few smaller releases, there's not much to be excited about on PlayStation 4. Of course, this will soon change when The Last of Us Part II and more start dropping in the coming weeks, but for now, things are pretty slow, And this isn't usually the case for May, which has seen numerous big releases over the years, such as Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, and Detroit: Become Human.

That said, making this dry spell a little bit better is two surprises releases today: Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition. We knew both games were coming to the console, and we know both were arriving soon, but we didn't know -- at least in an official capacity -- that both titles were going to drop on the PlayStation Storefront today.

According to the PlayStation Store, both games will set you back $30 each. In other words, you will need to splash $60 for both. However, if you own Mafia III, then you will automatically be upgraded to the Definitive Edition game for free. In addition to the base experience, both remastered games also include all of their respective DLC.

Below, you can read more about each game:

Mafia II: Part two of the Mafia crime saga – 1940’s - 50’s Empire Bay, NY. Remastered in HD, live the life of a gangster during the Golden-era of organized crime. War hero Vito Scaletta becomes entangled with the mob in hopes of paying his father’s debts. Alongside his buddy Joe, Vito works to prove himself, climbing the family ladder with crimes of larger reward, status and consequence.

Mafia III: "Part three of the Mafia crime saga - 1968, New Bordeaux, LA. After years of combat in Vietnam, Lincoln Clay knows this truth: family isn’t who you’re born with, it’s who you die for. When his surrogate family is wiped out by the Italian Mafia, Lincoln builds a new family and blazes a path of revenge through the Mafioso responsible."

