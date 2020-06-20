PlayStation Makes 5 Popular PS4 Games Just $5 for Limited Time

PlayStation has made 5 popular PS4 games just $5 for a limited over on the PlayStation Store. At the moment of publishing, Sony has multiple promotional sales running over on the PlayStation Store, featuring hundreds and hundreds of cheap digital PS4 games. And across all of these sales are some absurdly cheap games, such as the aforementioned five, all of which are currently $5 a pop or less. Below, you can check out all five of these games, or more specifically, read more about each, check out a trailer for each, and find a link to each game's unique store page. Of course, if you're expecting the biggest, best, and newest games, you're going to be disappointed. Games under that criteria don't get discounted to $5. However, each game/series below either sold several million copies or is popular within its genre.

Outlast Pitch: "In the remote mountains of Colorado, horrors wait inside Mount Massive Asylum. A long-abandoned home for the mentally ill, recently re-opened by the "research and charity" branch of the transnational Murkoff Corporation, the asylum has been operating in strict secrecy… until now. Acting on a tip from an anonymous source, independent journalist Miles Upshur breaks into the facility, and what he discovers walks a terrifying line between science and religion, nature and something else entirely. Once inside, his only hope of escape lies with the terrible truth at the heart of Mount Massive." Price: $3.99

Onrush Pitch: "Onrush is a new breed of high-impact, adrenaline-fuelled off-road arcade racing! It's about speed, takedowns, and teamwork with high-tempo thrills that focus on the fun, the excitement, and the spectacular. Download now and GET READY FOR THE RUSH." Price: $4.99

Resident Evil Pitch: "In 1998 a special forces team is sent to investigate some bizarre murders on the outskirts of Raccoon City. Upon arriving they are attacked by a pack of blood-thirsty dogs and are forced to take cover in a nearby mansion. But the scent of death hangs heavy in the air. Supplies are scarce as they struggle to stay alive." Price: $4.99