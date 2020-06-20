Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Leak Reveals Fan Favorite MW2 Is Returning Soon

✖

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare leak claims that a fan favorite MW2 map is returning soon. As you will know, 2019's best-selling PS4, Xbox One, and PC game has already added quite a few Modern Warfare 2 maps, but it looks like Infinity Ward isn't done on this front, at least not yet. A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare leak points to classic MW2 map Highrise coming to the game in the future, or more specifically, the near future.

The leak comes way of prominent Call of Duty leaker and dataminer ModernWarzone, who recently took to Twitter to share word of the map's return. Unfortunately, ModernWarzone doesn't disclose any specifics on when the map will be added to the game, and they don't disclose their source. In other words, it's unclear if this is a dataminining leak or a scoop.

That said, while it's unclear how this discovery was unearthed, ModernWarzone has proven reliable many times in the past. This doesn't mean you shouldn't take all of this with a grain of salt, but it's important to note that this isn't some random Reddit user or 4chan leaker.

As for the map itself, Highrise is a medium-sized multiplayer map that debuted in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and has since come to Call of Duty Online. The whole map is set around a nearly constructed skyscraper, which you're at the top of. Meanwhile, there are also two large office buildings on both sides and an elevated helipad right smackdown in the middle of everything. The map is easily one of the most popular MW2 multiplayer maps, largely thanks to the fact that many different weapons and playstyles can be utilized with efficiency.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and it looks like it will add Highrise to its multiplayer offering either for the launch of Season 5, or sometime before it.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the Call of Duty series click here or see the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.