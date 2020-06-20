New PlayStation Store "Deal of the Week" Is for a New and Popular PS4 Game

✖

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed this week's new PlayStation Store "Deal of the Week," and it's for a new and popular PS4 game that just released on the console back in April. More specifically, and for a limited time, all PlayStation 4 users can nab Focus Home Interactive and Saber Interactive's SnowRunner for 33 percent off. This means, rather than pay $50 for the game, you only need to fork over $33, a savings of $17.

Of course, this may not seem like substantial savings, but it's a pretty meaty discount for a game not even two months old yet. In fact, not only is SnowRunner still fairly new, but it's quite popular. Over on Metacritic, it's the 23rd highest rated PS4 game of 2020, and has attracted a pretty larger player base.

"SnowRunner puts you in the driver’s seat of powerful vehicles as you conquer extreme open environments with the most advanced terrain simulation ever," reads an official pitch of the game. "Drive 40 vehicles from brands such as Ford, Chevrolet, and Freightliner as you leave your mark on an untamed open world."

The game's official pitch continues:

"Overcome mud, torrential waters, snow, and frozen lakes while taking on perilous contracts and missions. Expand and customize your fleet with many upgrades and accessories including an exhaust snorkel for heavy waters or chain tires to battle the snow."

According to the game's PlayStation Store listing, this deal will be available until June 25. Once this date arrives, the game will return to its normal and full price, and be replaced with a new "Deal of the Week."

In addition to PS4, SnowRunner is also available on Xbox One and PC. Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Ride solo or with other players in 4-player co-operative

Face extreme environments in a highly advanced physics engine

40 unique vehicles to unlock, upgrade, and customize

Complete dozens of challenging missions across an interconnected world

