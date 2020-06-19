PlayStation Teases Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Peter Parker's Return on PS5

✖

PlayStation has teased Marvel's Spider-Man and Peter Parker's return on PS5. This holiday season, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release alongside the PS5. This isn't the direct sequel to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man though. It's a stand-alone, intermissionary release between the 2018 PS4 exclusive and its PS5 sequel. That said, for now, Insomniac Games and PlayStation are only talking about Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Well, mostly. In a new PlayStation Blog post, Brian Horton, the game's creative director, assured Spidey fans that Insomniac Games has not forgotten about Peter Parker.

Horton teases fans by noting that Insomniac still has "much of Peter's story left to tell." However, for now, it's not quite ready to tell this story.

"Oh and one last thing: Many of you fans have wondered if Peter Parker is OK," said Horton. "Don’t worry, we still have much of Peter’s story left to tell. But this game is all about Miles, a critical part of our Spider-Man universe, and you won’t want to miss what happens."

Horton continued, noting it's been great to work with the series' creative director, Bryan Intihar, who has "big things" in the works for the Marvel's Spider-Man universe.

"It’s been great to also work with Bryan Intihar, who directed the first game, as he continues to imagine big things for the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe," said Horton.

Unfortunately, this is all Horton had to say about the sequel, but it's safe to assume we will hear more about the game soon. We've known the game has been in development since, at least, January 2019, which means a holiday 2021 release is certainly on the table. However, it's more likely we will need to wait until 2022 to see the next big chapter in Peter Parker's story, which is a long wait, but Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will hopefully hold us over.

