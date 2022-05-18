GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

✖

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.

Astro Bot Rescue Mission debuted back on October 2, 2018 via Team Asobi, the final remaining Japanese studio PlayStation owns. Upon release, the game garnered a 90 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of its year and one of the highest-rated VR games to date. Unfortunately, unlike some VR games, Astro Bot Rescue Mission can not be played without a PlayStation VR.

"Astro Bot Rescue Mission is a brand new platformer, developed exclusively for use with PS VR," reads an official pitch of the game."Take control of ASTRO the captain BOT and go on an epic VR rescue mission to save your fellow Bots who are dispersed all over space."

