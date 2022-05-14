PS5 Players Surprised With New Freebie

✖

PlayStation fans on PS5 have been surprised with a new freebie, courtesy of Arkane Studios and Deathloop, last year's award-winning PS5 exclusive from the former. The game will possibly be the final game Arkane Studios releases on PS5 as Xbox now owns Bethesda, who owns Arkane Studios. If it is, it was a great swansong from the studio on PlayStation consoles. If you played the 2021 game, you'll be happy to know it has some new freebies for the owners of the game and everyone on PS5 as well. What is this freebie? Free PS5 avatars.

"Show off your love for your favorite Deathloop character with these free PlayStation 5 avatars featuring the game's colorful cast, from our hero Colt to the eccentric and chaotic Visionaries," reads a blurb about the promotion over on the PlayStation Blog. "This collection of nine avatars is available for free to all PS5 users."

To redeem these freebies, you will need to go to the settings of your PS5, and then clicks Users and Accounts. From here, select your account, go through Payment and Subscriptions, and then click Redeem Codes. Then enter one of the codes below and click Redeem.

SIEA (North America, South America): 7673-6HNN-K887

SIEE (Europe, Africa, Middle East, Oceania): 3XF7-QANX-CJ6A

SIEJ (Japan): QQH5-75NA-3TBP

SIE Asia (Asia): KB3H-FQNJ-5BCT

SIEK (South Korea): AN6J-FGNM-CCH7



It's unclear if this a permanent offer or a limited-time offer. Typically, these offers aren't permanent, but they are available for a long time to redeem. Whatever the case, if any information pertaining to this surfaces, we will update the story accordingly.

