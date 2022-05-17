New PS5 Covers Given Release Window by Sony

✖

Sony has revealed when it will begin selling new PlayStation 5 console covers. Earlier in the year, Sony unveiled that it would be releasing five different faceplate variants for the PS5 that fans would be able to buy for themselves. Of these five, though, only two (Midnight Black and Cosmic Red) have gone on sale up to this point. Now, we know when the other three PS5 covers will be available to purchase as well.

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog, Sony announced today that the other three PS5 cover colors (Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple, and Nova Pink) will be going on sale next month in June 2022. These covers will only be available in select regions, however, with those countries including the United States, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg. At this point in time, customers in these regions can begin to pre-order the faceplates via the PlayStation Direct website. The covers themselves also have an estimated release date of June 17th and retail for $54.99.

While it's good to see that the pink, blue, and purple PS5 covers are finally releasing, it remains to be seen if the black and red versions will be getting restocked at a time in the future. For now, the black and red covers remain out of stock via PlayStation Direct, although this could be changing at any point in the future.

As for all five of these PS5 covers, they happen to each match up with a corresponding DualSense controller color that Sony has already released. So if you're someone who would like your PS5 console to match your controller, you can now make that happen. And while you'll have to spring a little bit of extra money to make this happen, it's at least nice for those who are concerned about the aesthetic of their own gaming console.

