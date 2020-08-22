PS4 Just Got a Former Nintendo Switch Exclusive Today

✖

PS4 just got a Nintendo Switch exclusive today, or more specifically, a former Nintendo Switch exclusive. If you're already finished with Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part II and need a palate cleanser before the fall rush of not just new PS4, but new PS5 games, then this former Switch exclusive may be what you need.

Today, in addition to Xbox One, Steam, and the Epic Games Store, Playful Corporation brought New Super Lucky's Tale to PS4. For those that don't know: New Super Lucky's Tale is a rebuilt and expanded version of 2017's Super Lucky's Tale that debuted in 2019 on the Switch and Switch only. However, this exclusivity is now over, and the game is now available on PS4 for $40.

On PS4, the game supports remote play with PlayStation Vita and requires a relatively humble 5.92 GB of space. Unfortunately, there's no word of what languages it supports.

"Leap into adventure! Join Lucky on his thrilling journey through the Book of Ages, a magical artifact that opens doors to amazing worlds," reads an official pitch of the game. Meet new friends, explore exciting lands, and recover the missing pages from the evil sorcerer Jinx and his villainous family, the dreaded Kitty Litter. Jump, burrow, and tail swipe your way to victory in this love letter to classic 3D platformers!"

New Super Lucky's Tale is now available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and PS4. Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Featuring a huge variety of gameplay, from expansive 3D hubs, to story-based adventure levels, 2D side-scrolling challenges, rewarding mini-games, mind-bending puzzles, and thrilling boss battles.

Thousands of collectibles to gather, tons of rewarding secrets to discover, a cast of memorable characters, and an entire wardrobe of costumes for the stylish adventurer.

This is the 3D platforming adventure you’ve been looking for, designed to delight and challenge players of all ages and skill levels.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation 4 click here or check out the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.