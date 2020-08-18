Two New PS4 Games Stealth-Released Today

✖

Two new PS4 games have been stealth-released today via the PlayStation Store. If you need something new to play after Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part II, then these two new games may be exactly what you're looking for. Better yet, both are quite cheap, at least compared to the aforementioned AAA exclusives.

One of these two games is Spiritfarer, a 2D platformer meets Animals Crossing from developer Thunder Lotus Games. Impressions are still early, but the latest from the developer of Jotun and Sundered is currently sitting at an impressive 86 on Metacritic.

Meanwhile, the other new game is Manifold Garden, a mind-bending puzzle game that is shedding its PC exclusivity. Like Spiritfarer, Manifold Garden has been warmly received by critics, landing at a solid 84 on Metacritic.

As alluded to, both games avoid the $60 price point. Of the two, Manifold Garden is the cheaper one, coming in at $20. Meanwhile, Spiritfarer is asking for $30.

Spiritfarer: "Spiritfarer is a cozy management game about dying. You play Stella, ferrymaster to the deceased, a Spiritfarer. Build a boat to explore the world, then befriend and care for spirits before finally releasing them into the afterlife. Farm, mine, fish, harvest, cook, and craft your way across mystical seas. Join the adventure as Daffodil the cat, in two-player cooperative play. Spend relaxing quality time with your spirit passengers, create lasting memories, and, ultimately, learn how to say goodbye to your cherished friends. What will you leave behind?"

Manifold Garden: "Manifold Garden is a game that reimagines physics and space. Rediscover gravity and explore a beautiful Escher-esque world of impossible architecture. Geometry repeats infinitely in every direction, and falling down leads you back to where you started. Manipulate gravity to change your perspective and see the world in new ways. Master the rules of the universe and restore a barren world with vegetation and life."

In addition to PS4, Manifold Garden also released on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One today. Meanwhile, it's been available on PC since last October.

As for Spiritfarer, it also debuted today on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. On top of this, it launched into Xbox Game Pass

For more coverage on all things PS4, and everything related to the console, click here or check out the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.