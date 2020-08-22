Here's What Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 Looks Like With Tobey Maguire and the Original Cast Added

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4 is amazing as it is, but it's even better when you add Tobey Maguire and the cast of Sam Raimi's trilogy. Previously, we could only imagine how incredible this would be, but thanks to YouTuber BabyZone, we no longer have to settle for the limited powers of our imaginations. This week the YouTuber released a brand new Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 video featuring DeepFake technology. The result is the best video on YouTube since the platform's inception.

The video, which already has nearly 2 million views, more specifically adds Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker and Kirsten Dunst as MJ. On top fo this, it throws in Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe as well.

"I created this video using DeepFake technology," writes BabyZone of the video. "DeepFaceLab 2.0 by IPerov was used to create the models and perform the characters training. I created a faceset for each actor and then trained the 192DF model separately for each scene. All raw footage was heavily edited in an entertaining trailer-style. XSef masking applied to some characters. I used my own model trained over 1M iterations. All models training were performed on NVidia 1080Ti and 1070 Ti GPU mounted together."

BabyZone adds that all cutscene footage of the game was recorded by the YouTuber using their own gaming setup. The result was the masterpiece below:

But wait, there's more. Here's another video featuring not just Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker, but Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield as the video game character:

That's not all. If the Sam Raimi trilogy doesn't hit you in your nostalgic gut, perhaps the cats of The Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2 deepfaked into the game will.

Of course, if you're into DeepFake videos like these, be sure to give BabyZone a follow not only on YouTube, but Twitter as well. And of course be sure to check back in when Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales releases on PS5 this holiday season.

In the meantime, for more coverage on all things gaming click here or check out some of the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.