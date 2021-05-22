PlayStation Makes One of the Best Games of All Time Just $2.49 on PS4

✖

A new PlayStation Store sale has made one of the best and most popular games of all time just $2.49 for a limited time. More specifically, and for a limited time, all PS4 users, courtesy of the PlayStation Store and the new Remasters & Retro sale, which discounts nearly 250 PS4 games, can cop the original DOOM for less than $3.

For those that don't know: DOOM debuted all the way back 1993, and is widely considered one of the most influential games of all time, more or less creating the first-person shooter genre that we know today. 38 years later, the series lives on through DOOM Eternal, which released last year and was acclaimed as one of the best games of 2020.

"First released in 1993, DOOM introduced millions of gamers to the fast-paced, white-knuckle, demon-slaying action the franchise is known for," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Relive the birth of the first-person shooter and experience the demon-blasting fun that popularized the genre.

In addition to the original base game, the PS4 version includes the game's expansion, Episode IV: They Flesh Consumed, which comes with nine additional action-lacked levels. Meanwhile, it also has local four-player deathmatch and local four-player co-op.

As noted, this isn't a permanent discount. Rather, it's a limited-time deal that will expire on June 3. After this date, the 50 percent discount will disappear and the game will return to its normal price. That said, don't worry if you can't afford the game right now, as it goes on sale a few times a year, usually at a comparable price point.

