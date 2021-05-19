PlayStation Store Leaks New Mystery PS4 Game

✖

A new PlayStation Store leak has revealed a mystery PS4 game that we know next to nothing about other than that it's published by Activision and comes with a 43.970 GB install, which is a fairly meaty install, but still far smaller than the install sizes the biggest games demand. As for the game itself, it hasn't been added to the consumer-side of the PlayStation Store, but the storefront's internal database. This itself doesn't really relay much, but it does suggest whatever this game is, it's about to be announced and released. Because of this, it's actually more likely this is some type of beta or alpha rather than a full proper game.

Adding to this speculation, are claims that this is Diablo 4 under the code name "Oberon." Since Blizzard has already confirmed this game is years away, this would have to be an alpha of sorts. Meanwhile, there's also speculation that this is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Remastered, which has been rumored for a while and is one of the only games Activision could reveal and then release with a minimal amount of time in between the two.

Of course, it could be a variety of other things, many of which are far less exciting. Unfortunately, for now, all we have is speculation.

🚨 An unknown game has been added to the database by Activision 🟪 Download Size : 43.970 GB pic.twitter.com/pEgQlUy3lo — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) May 17, 2021

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties -- Activision and PlayStation -- have commented on any of this. We don't expect this to change, especially because all signs indicate whatever this is, we will be hearing about it soon. If it does though, the story will be updated to reflect this additional information. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what game you hope this or let me know over on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest on both the PS4 and PS5 -- click here or check out some of the relevant links below: