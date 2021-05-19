PlayStation Makes New Freebies Available, No PS Plus Required

✖

In addition to free PlayStation Plus games, PlayStation is offering subscribers a variety of other freebies for May. Between now and June 6, all PS4 and PS5 users can download free content from the following games: Rocket League, Destruction AllStars, MLB The Show 21, Brawlhalla, NBA 2K21, Rogue Company, Warframe, and World of Tanks/World of Warships.

The new freebies listed below are part of PlayStation's ongoing "Play at Home" campaign, which aims to encourage PlayStation gamers to stay at home by giving them free games and free content. So far this year, the campaign has dished out nearly a dozen free games, including Horizon Zero Dawn, Ratchet & Clank, and Subnautica. Now it's giving out the following free in-game content and currency:

Rocket League - PlayStation Plus Pack – includes four unique customization items including Blue Notch Wheels, Blue Smoke Boost, Blue Rocks Trail, and the Trimpact BL Player Banner.

Brawlhalla - Brawlhalla: Play at Home Pack – includes the Rayman Legend Unlock, Sir Rayelot Skin with Axe and Gauntlet Weapon Skins, Shrug Emote, and Grimm Sidekick.

Destruction AllStars - 1100 Destruction Points

MLB The Show 21 - MLB The Show 21 10 The Show Packs

NBA 2K21 - The Play at Home Pack – includes MyTEAM Series 2 Amethyst Damian Lillard, 5,000 MyTEAM Points, and more (update: offer to go live after a short delay.)

Rogue Company - Rogue Company: Play at Home Pack – includes the Kyoto Undercover Ronin Outfit and 200 Rogue Bucks.

World of Tanks/World of Warships - Twice the Courage Pack For World of Tanks: Modern Armor, this bundle includes five x1.5 Silver Boosters, five x2 XP Boosters, 7 days of Premium Account and more. For World of Warships: Legends, this bundle includes Tier III battleship Arkansas, 7 days of Premium Account, and 5x Rare Boosters of all five types.

Warframe - Warframe: Starter Bundle – includes 100 Platinum, 100,000 Credits, 7 Day Affinity Booster, Essential Base Damage Mod Bundle, and more.

Starting tomorrow, the offering above will expand with five Double XP Tokens for Call of Duty: Warzone.