PS4 Console Exclusive Now Also Coming to Xbox One

A PS4 console exclusive is now also coming to Xbox One and Xbox One X as well. Some of the best games over the past decade have been PS4 exclusives. From Uncharted 4 to Bloodborne to Until Dawn to Marvel's Spider-Man to Final Fantasy 7 Remake to Horizon Zero Dawn to The Last of Us Part 2 to Ghost of Tsushima, and to the greatest of them all, God of War, there's no denying the PS4 has some of the most compelling exclusives of all time, across all video game consoles. That said, it just lost a console exclusive, though not anything that comes anywhere near the significance of the games above.

Sometime this year, AWAY: The Survival Series is coming to PS4 and PC. Developer Breaking Walls announced as much last summer. That said, it's also now coming to Xbox One. This week, the developer announced that when the third-person adventure game releases this year, it will also be available via the Xbox One.

While we now have a third platform, there's still no word of any additional ports. In other words, if the game is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, or Google Stadia, there's no word of it. That said, it will be playable on the former two next-gen consoles, courtesy of backward compatbility.

Whether the game will come to any additional platforms, remains to be seen. What we do have though is a new trailer that accompanied all of this news.

As for the game itself, it's set in the distance where a series of natural disasters has every species on the planet fighting to survive. In this world, you play a sugar glider, and your task is simple: survive. According to Breaking Walls, the game is inspired by various nature documentaries.

AWAY: The Survival Series is set to release sometime later this year via the PC, PS4, and Xbox One.