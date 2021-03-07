New Tomb Raider Collection Leaks via Microsoft Store

✖

If you still haven't played any of the entries in Square Enix's rebooted Tomb Raider trilogy that have released over the past few years, a new collection looks to soon be launching that will give you access to all three titles. While Square Enix itself hasn't specifically announced this new collection just way, the way in which it has leaked seems to all but guarantee an arrival within the coming weeks.

Spotted over on the Microsoft Store, a new collection known as Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy has been spotted. This package contains Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider and is said to be releasing later this month on March 18th. While all three games are said to be included in their base forms here, this slate will also include all post-launch content that may have also come about for every title as well. Essentially, anything that has released in association with this new Tomb Raider trilogy should be bundled in here. A price for this version of all three games also hasn't been listed just yet.

"Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy is the complete edition of the award-winning Tomb Raider origin games," says a description for the collection on the store page. "This collection contains all the definitive edition content from each critically acclaimed prequel title—Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition. Follow Lara on her formative journey across the world, starting in Tomb Raider trapped on the shrouded island of Yamatai off the coast of Japan, to the harsh Siberian tundra hiding an immortal secret in Rise of the Tomb Raider, and finally to the mountainous landscape of Peru to uncover a cataclysmic power in Shadow of the Tomb Raider."

Typically with leaks of this nature, we would caution you to not get too excited until a formal announcement was made by the publisher. However, in this case, there's almost no chance that Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy isn't going to come about. Leaks that happen through the Microsoft Store almost always prove to be true, so we should definitely see this releasing on schedule later in the month.

And while this is something that is currently only listed for Xbox One, there's a fair chance that Square Enix will also release this collection on PlayStation 4 and PC as well. If any further details come about in the next few days, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

