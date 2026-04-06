PlayStation Exclusive Game Being Removed From PS4 in 24 Hours

A PlayStation exclusive game, or at least a PlayStation console exclusive game, is being removed from PS4 in less than 24 hours. When this happens, PS4 users will no longer be able to download it. The good news is that if said users upgrade to a PS5, they will be able to continue to download it via the PS5, because the PS5 version is not shutting down, only the PS4 version. Meanwhile, the game is also set to continue to be purchasable on PC and mobile devices as well. So, it’s the PS4 version and the PS4 version only, and according to the game’s publisher, this delisting is not due to a lack of interest on this platform, but platform size limits and console performance issues. And for now, it is only a delisting. Servers will remain live for the game for anyone who owns it on PS4, but this will change on October 20, when PS4 servers for the game will be wiped, rendering it completely unplayable on the console.

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More specifically, those on PS4 have until April 7 to download Hotta Studio and Level Infinite’s anime open-world RPG MMO, Tower of Fantasy, which debuted back in 2021, but didn’t come to PlayStation platforms — PS4 and PS5 — until 2023. This has obviously left PS4 users with only about three years with the game. How many on PS4 are actively still playing the MMO, we do not know, but seemingly many have checked it out on PlayStation because it has nearly 16,000 user reviews on the PlayStation Store, which is a lot of reviews. This makes sense, considering it is a free-to-play game. Meanwhile, those who have checked it out have largely enjoyed it, as evidenced by its decent 3.72 out of 5-star rating on the PS Store. This is a bit better of a return than its Metacritic score, which is a 65.

Statement on PS4 Delisting

“We greatly appreciate your continued support and love for Tower of Fantasy on PlayStation 4,” reads an official statement on the delisting and upcoming shutdown. “Due to issues with performance optimization and application size limitations, we regret to inform you that we will discontinue our support and updates for Tower of Fantasy on PlayStation 4.”

This is, unfortunately, not the only delisting hitting PS4 users this week. Genshin Impact on PS4 was delisted late last year and is set to shut down on April 7. Meanwhile, just last month, the PS4 version of The Finals was sunset as more and more games departed the previous Sony console.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations about PlayStation happening over on the ComicBook Forum.