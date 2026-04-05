PlayStation Plus Subscribers Have 48 Hours to Get 4 Free Games

PlayStation Plus subscribers — across all three tiers, Essential, Extra, and Premium — have roughly 48 hours to get four games for free. This is at least the case for PS Plus subscribers on PS5. Only two of these games are available to PS Plus subscribers on PS4. Once claimed, each PlayStation Plus game is free to keep in your PSN library perpetually, as long as an active PS Plus subscription is retained. If your subscription lapses, you will lose access to all games downloaded for free via PS Plus until your subscription is renewed.

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More specifically, all PlayStation Plus subscribers have all of April 5 and all of April 6 to claim the following games for free: Monster Hunter Rise, PGA Tour 2K25, Slime Rancher 2, and The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road. Come April 7, these four games will be replaced with April 2026’s lineup, which features three free games. This is one less than what is available right now, but one of the games is a collection with three games. To this end, technically, the April 2026 lineup has more free games than the March 2026 lineup.

Monster Hunter Rise (PS5/PS4)

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Monster Hunter Rise is an action-RPG released in 2021 by Capcom as a standalone experience within the series. Upon release, it earned an 87 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, it costs $40 on the PlayStation Store.

Slime Rancher 2 (PS5)

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Slime Rancher 2 was released in 2025 by Monomi Park as a sequel to 2017’s Slime Rancher. Upon release, it earned a 76 on Metacritic. On the PlayStation Store, meanwhile, it costs $30.

PGA Tour 2K25 (PS5)

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PGA Tour 2K25 is a golf sim released in 2025 by HB Studios and 2K. It boasts an 80 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, it normally costs PS5 users $59.99 to cop from the PlayStation Store.

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road (PS5/PS4)

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The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road is just the most up-to-date version of The Elder Scrolls Online. Given the nature of The Elder Scrolls Online, its original Metacritic score doesn’t provide any insight into its current quality. Whatever the case, being included in PS Plus is saving subscribers from a $20 purchase.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or head over to the ComicBook Forum and join the discussions happening there.