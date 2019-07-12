PlayStation Players Are Surprised They Never Knew About This PS4 Feature

Trophy and achievement hunting isn’t as popular as it used to be, but there’s still quite a few PS4 players who care about trophies. And if you’re one of these players, you’ll know PlayStation allows developers to designate trophies as “hidden,” allowing it to hide the content of the trophy and its name if there’s spoilers involved. Not every developer takes advantage of this feature, but most do, and as a result, you have to press “Square” often to view any story-related trophies. More specifically, you have to press “X” on the trophy, and then press “Square.” But you get the point, it’s a pretty simple feature, one that is both convenient and inconvenient at the same time. That said, apparently there’s quite a few PlayStation 4 owners who had no clue the feature existed.

As you will know, this feature was added back in 2016, and most of us have been enjoying it ever since. Meanwhile, for others, the 2016 update was a frustrating one, because all of a sudden trophies were “hidden” and they couldn’t figure out how to view them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We don’t know who needs to hear this but: pic.twitter.com/l9ZZn85htx — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) July 11, 2019

Mad at myself for not knowing any of this stuff sooner. pic.twitter.com/4RZg9Kd0rP — Kyle 🛸 (@hey_itskyle4) July 11, 2019

I haven’t been into trophy hunting for a couple years now, but I can’t imagine how tedious it was going to an external site to see a trophy list because you didn’t know you could view hidden trophies. That sounds like a laborious process. Further, it also highlights something PlayStation hasn’t been good at this generation: highlighting some of the finer features the PS4 has.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Meanwhile, here’s another feature not many people know about:

Yo, mind throwin’ up a retweet for this tweet informing people that in the accessibility options, you can enable an option that lets you press the PS Button + Square simultaneously to zoom in on the screen? Surprising amount of people don’t know this. — PixelPodium (@PixelPodium) July 11, 2019

For more PlayStation 4 news, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the system and all things related to it by clicking right here.