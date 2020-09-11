PS4 Getting One of the 1990s Best Games Soon

✖

PS4 is getting a classic 1995 Sega game "soon." This year, the PlayStation console has gotten some pretty incredible games, from exclusives like The Last of Us Part II, Persona 5 Royal, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Ghost of Tsushima, to third-party releases like DOOM Eternal, Nioh 2, and Streets of Rage 4. It's been a good year for games so far, and an even better year for classic video game series, which are getting re-released, remade, or added to right and left. That said, PS4 is about to add another classic to its catalogue: Panzer Dragoon, or more specifically, the recent remake of the classic Sega Saturn game.

Today, publisher Forever Entertainment and developer Mega Pixel studio announced that Panzer Dragoon: Remake is coming to PS4 "soon." How soon, you ask? Well, this information isn't divulged. Unfortunately, "soon" is very vague and subjective, but it presumably hints at a 2020 release.

As you may know, the remake of Sega Saturn game first launched back in March via the Nintendo Switch, and has since come to Google Stadia. According to the aforementioned pair, the remake is "true to the original," but boasts improved graphics and modern controls.

"A new, remade version of the Panzer Dragoon game -- true to the original, with improved graphics and controls, that suit modern gaming standards," reads an official pitch of the game. "On a far, lone planet, you encounter two dragons awaken from the ancient times. Armed with a deadly gun from the past, and the guidance of your armoured blue dragon, you must fulfil your destiny and keep the Prototype Dragon from reaching the Tower or die trying."

In addition to PS4, the game is also coming to PC and Xbox One, however, it's also unclear when these versions will arrive, though it's noted the Xbox One version will arrive last.

