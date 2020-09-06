PlayStation Makes Popular AAA PS4 Game Just $3 for Limited Time

✖

Sony has made a popular AAA PS4 game just $3 over on the PlayStation Store, courtesy of Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix. Gaming isn't cheap, especially on PS4, and especially on PS4 this year with great games like Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part 2, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Resident Evil 3, Doom Eternal, Persona 5 Royal, Dreams, Nioh 2, Streets of Rage 4, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, Marvel's Avengers, and MLB The Show 20 all dropping. Even if you only copped a few of these games, that's a lot of money.

That said, while there have been tons of opportunities to spend money on PS4, there has also been tons of opportunity to save money, courtesy of countless PlayStation Store sales. For example, right now, there are two substantial promotional sales live on the PlayStation Store.

Within these two sales is a popular AAA PS4 game that's just $3. More specifically, right now all PS4 users can purchase Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition for just three Washingtons. In other words, you can buy one of the best games of 2013 for the price of three candy bars. Yes, at this point the game is several years old, but that doesn't negate the fact that $3 is an absolute steal for it.

"Tomb Raider explores the intense and gritty origin story of Lara Croft and her ascent from a young woman to a hardened survivor," reads an official description of the game. "Armed only with raw instincts and the ability to push beyond the limits of human endurance, Lara must fight to unravel the dark history of a forgotten island to escape its relentless hold. Download the Turning Point trailer to see the beginning of Lara’s epic adventure."

Of course, this deal won't be around forever. Come September 17, the game will return to its normal price, so be sure to hop on it sooner rather than later.

