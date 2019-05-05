PSA: PS4’s Free April PlayStation Plus Games Will Be Gone Soon

Today is your last chance to grab your free PlayStation Plus games for the month of April, which includes The Surge and Conan Exiles. Tomorrow, May’s line-up — Overcooked and What Remains of Edith Finch — will go live, meaning your opportunity to grab Deck 13’s sci-fi Souls-like The Surge and Funcom’s survival title Conan Exiles for free will be gone. Once tomorrow hits, the pair of games will go back to their regular price of $49.99 USD.

As you will know, the free games with PlayStation Plus line-up only includes PS4 games after dropping PS3 and PS Vita titles earlier this year. And while the new thinner line-up got off to a fast start last month with The Witness and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, April’s offering isn’t very strong. Nor is May’s line-up.

The Surge (download link):

“Welcome to CREO, the megacorporation saving our world! A catastrophic event has knocked you out during the first day on the job… you wake up equipped with a heavy-grade exoskeleton, in a destroyed section of the complex. Robots gone haywire, insane augmented co-workers and rogue AI – everything wants you dead.

“Defy deadly enemies and huge bosses in tight, visceral melee combat. Target and slice specific limbs off your foes, with a next-gen loot system where you loot what you dismember! Equip, upgrade and craft new weapons and armors sliced from enemies, and make yourself stronger through a fresh take on leveling-up.”

Conan Exiles (download link):

“Conan Exiles is an open-world survival game set in the brutal lands of Conan the Barbarian. Survive in a savage world, build your kingdom, and dominate your enemies in brutal combat and epic warfare.

“Start with nothing but your bare hands and forge the legacy of your clan, building anything a small home to gigantic fortresses and entire cities. Wage war using swords, bows, siege weapons, and even take control of giant avatars of the gods and lay waste to enemy cities.”

