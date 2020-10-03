PlayStation Makes 67 PS4 Games Less Than $5 for Limited Time
PlayStation via the PlayStation Store has made not one, not two, but 67 PS4 games less than $5. Included are games from some of the biggest series and franchises on the console, such as Star Wars, Saints Row, Dragon Ball, Injustice, LEGO, Harry Potter, and Resident Evil. Of course, if you're looking for the biggest and most recent AAA releases for $5 or less, then the deals below are going to leave you disappointed. While there are plenty of steals to be had, you aren't going to find the console's biggest and best games.
As always, the deals are for a limited time only. More specifically, a majority of them are only available until October 15. However, some deals below expire on October 8. In other words, if you see anything that tickles your fancy, be sure to hop on it sooner rather than later.
Below, you can check out all 62 games currently discounted to $5 or less over on the PlayStation Store. Included with every game is proving information and a link to the game's PlayStation Store page.
Games:
- 101 Ways to Die -- $4.99
- AER - Memories of Old -- $4.49
- Alekhine's Gun -- $2.99
- Bear With Me: The Lost Robots -- $1.99
- Beast Quest -- $4.49
- Bedlam: The Game by Christopher Brookmyre -- $4.99
- Bleed -- $3.24
- Bleed 2 -- $3.74
- Chaos on Deponia -- $3.89
- ClusterTruck -- $4.49
- Coffin Dodgers -- $2.99
- Danger Zone -- $4.49
- Danger Zone 2 -- $4.99
- Dead Alliance -- $4.49
- Defense Grid 2 -- $2.99
- Degrees of Separation -- $2.99
- Deponia -- $3.89
- Deponia Doomsday -- $3.89
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse -- $3.99
- Edna and Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes -- $3.99
- Extinction -- $4.49
- Felix The Reaper -- $4.99
- Glass Masquerade -- $2.99
- How to Survive 2 -- $3.74
- Infinity Runner -- $1.74
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition -- $2.99
- Impact Winter -- $4.99
- InnerSpace -- $3.99
- Kona -- $2.99
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection -- $4.99
- LIMBO -- $4.99
- Lock's Quest -- $3.99
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain -- $4.99
- Ninjin: Clash of Carrots -- $2.49
- Oniken: Unstoppable Edition -- $3.39
- Payday 2 -- $3.99
- Peggle 2 -- $2.99
- PixelJunk Nom Nom Galaxy -- $3.74
- PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate -- $3.74
- Rad Rodgers -- $4.99
- Resident Evil -- $4.99
- Resident Evil 0 -- $4.99
- Road Rage -- $2.99
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell -- $3.74
- Sine Mora EX -- $4.99
- Slayaway Camp: Butcher's Cut -- $4.24
- Skyhill -- $3.99
- Sniper Elite 3 -- $4.79
- SpeedRunners -- $3.99
- STAR WARS Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast -- $3.99
- State of Mind -- $4.99
- STAY -- $4.19
- SteamWorld Dig -- $2.49
- SteamWorld Heist -- $3.74
- Strider -- $2.99
- Super Cloudbuilt -- $4.99
- Tetraminos -- $2.49
- The Quiet Man -- $3.49
- Transcripted -- $1.99
- Troll and I -- $4.99
- Uncanny Valley -- $3.24
- UnExplored Unlocked Edition -- $4.49
- UNO -- $3.99
- Umbrella Corps -- $4.99
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War -- $4.49
- Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story -- $4.49