New PlayStation Store PS4 Flash Sale Live With Big Savings

Today is your lucky day if you’re a broke PlayStation 4 player or a PS4 player with money burning a hole in your pocket, because today there’s a new PlayStation Flash Sale! That’s right, today Sony Interactive Entertainment pushed live a new PlayStation Store Flash sale offering big savings for gamers on a budget or for gamers who are looking to add to their backlog with great games. Whatever camp you fall in, the new sale should have something for you. However, it’s pretty small compared to recent Flash Sales. There’s only 49 games on sale, so there’s also a chance nothing here will tickle your fancy.

That said, as always, you can find the entire sale for yourself right here. Meanwhile, if want just the highlights of the sale with no filler, don’t worry, we got that too. Below, you can find a list of the notable discounts and notable games featured, organized in alphabetical order because we love you. Of course, this isn’t every game on sale, but it’s most — if not all — of the notable discounts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled — $30 — Save 25 percent (2019 game)

Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled Oxide Edition — $45 — Save 25 percent (2019 game)

Dakar 18 — $24 — Save 60 percent

Degrees of Separation 2 — $2 — Save 90 percent (2019 game)

FAR: Lone Sails — $11 — Save 25 percent (2019 game)

Fell Sell: Arbiter’s Mark — $22 — Save 25 percent (2019 game)

Hitman 2 — $30 — Save 50 percent

Hitman Enhanced Collection — $24 — Save 60 percent

MLB The Show 19 — $24 — Save 40 percent (2019 game)

Monster Jam Steel Titans — $32 — Save 20 percent (2019 game)

MX vs. ATV All Out — $33 — Save 33 percent

Persona 3: Dancing in the Moonlight — $30 — Save 50 percent

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight — $30 — Save 50 percent

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid — $12 — Save 40 percent (2019 game)

SEGA Genesis Classics — $18 — Save 40 percent

Sims 4 Expansions — $10-$20 depending on the expansion — Save 50 percent

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition — $15 — Save 70 percent

This is the Police — $5 — Save 75 percent

This is is the Police 2 — $15 — Save 50 percent

Titan Quest — $9 — Save 75 percent

Tour de France 2 — $28 — Save 30 percent

Personally, I can’t recommend The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for $15. Not only do you get one of the best games of all-time for $15, but it’s two big expansions, which are equally as great, and essentially stand-alone RPGs in their own right. Of course, Crash Team Racing at $30 is a great deal, especially since it just launched. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a smaller indie experience, then FAR: Lone Sails is a great purchase, especially if you want a game to chill out to in-between big releases.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked or, alternatively, let me know over on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_.